Iraq will award projects for the construction of new cities only to companies which prove they have sufficient capital, the country’s Construction and Housing Minister said in press comments published on Wednesday.

Benkin Rikani said the new terms apply to all companies bidding for 15 new cities planned by Iraq in various governorates within a post-war drive to narrow a wide housing supply gap and tackle a residential crisis.

Rikani said committees formed by the Ministry to study new bids for cities have been instructed to take these conditions into consideration.

“These committees will take into account certain pre-requisites, including that bidding companies must enjoy strong financial adequacy and must possess the necessary technical capabilities,” Rikani told the official Alsabah newspaper.

“We want to make sure that these firms have the capability to execute such large projects on time so we will avert a return to long project delays.”

Rikani said bidding companies have been informed that they must submit documents proving they are “financially and technologically capable” before they are awarded contracts in Iraq.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

