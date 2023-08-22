Iraq is studying bids from developers to construct five new residential cities in various parts of the country, Iraq’s Construction and Housing Minister was quoted on Tuesday as saying.

Benkin Rikani said the projects are located in the capital Baghdad, Karbala and Babylon in Central Iraq, the Western Al-Anbar Governorate, and Nineveh in the North.

“We have opened bids for the five new cities…we have formed committees to study these bids and present recommendations to the Ministry,” Rikani told the official news agency.

He said the new cities would cost a $1billion each and that they would also include houses for people with special needs, adding that the five cities would comprise vertical and horizontal units, hotels, restaurants, schools, hospitals, roads and other facilities.

Officials said last week Iraq, OPEC’s second largest oil producer, needs to build at least four million houses to bridge a supply gap and tackle a festering residential crisis.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

