Iraq will soon award contracts for the construction of four new residential cities to developers after they were approved by the Construction and Housing Ministry, a spokesman for the Ministry was quoted on Monday as saying.

The four are among 20 new residential cities that will be offered to local and foreign developers within a post-war reconstruction drive, Nabil Saffar said.

He said the remaining projects would be offered to developers after obstacles involving the allocation of land owned by some government offices are cleared.

Iraqi has prepared designs for 20 new residential cities as part of a post-war campaign to tackle a housing crisis.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

