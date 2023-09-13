A surge in oil prices way above Iraq’s 2023 budget projections is expected to slash the deficit by up to 50 percent and this will generate more funds for projects, an Iraqi deputy was reported on Tuesday as saying.

Zainab Al-Musawi, a member of Parliament’s Oil and Gas Committee, said the increase in crude prices over the past week following a decision by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world’s largest oil producers, to maintain current output would largely benefit Iraq since oil sales provide nearly 95 percent of its total revenues.

Musawi told the official Iraqi daily Alsabah that oil prices are now way above $70/barrel price assumed by Iraq in its 2023 state budget, adding that this means there is a crude price surplus of at least $20 a barrel.

“This means Iraq is poised to achieve large financial surpluses from oil exports…I believe that this will slash the forecast budget deficit by nearly 50 percent and will help the government to secure more funds for planned projects,” she said.

She added that independent forecasts that crude prices could reach $120 a barrel would have “tremendous” benefits for Iraq.

Iraq’s parliament in June approved record spending for 2023 of around $153 billion with a forecast deficit of nearly $49 billion. The budget is based on an average oil price of $70 and crude exports of nearly 3.4 million bpd.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

