Iraq has resumed work on a housing project comprising more than 2,000 units after a delay of nearly three years because of legal issues, press reports said on Friday.

Ain Al-Iraq (eye of Iraq) in the Northern Mosul city was restarted this week after authorities associated with the project reached an agreement to end rifts, they said, quoting project manager Farman Aziz.

Aziz said the project, the largest housing scheme in the North, came to a standstill due to legal obstacles, including a dispute over land.

“There is an agreement now to re-launch the project, which comprises nearly 2,100 houses in its first phase,” Aziz told the Iraqi News Agency.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

