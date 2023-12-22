Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani emphasised the need to push ahead with Baghdad airport expansion project to accommodate growing air traffic in his talks with officials of the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

“Sudani discussed with the IFC the need to follow up the agreement signed with the Corporation for the expansion and development of Baghdad Airport,” the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) said on Friday.

In September 2023, IFC had signed an agreement with the Iraqi government to serve as the lead transaction advisor for the Baghdad airport modernisation project.

