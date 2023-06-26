Iraq has completed the designs for five new residential cities and is working on the designs of 10 similar projects to be offered to developers, an official was quoted on Monday as saying.

The Construction and Housing Ministry has prepared the designs for five new towns in the capital Baghdad and other parts of Iraq, the Ministry’s spokesman Istabraq Sabah said.

He told the official Al-Sabah daily that the Ministry has allocated land for the five cities and that 100,000 houses would be built in the first phase of those projects.

“The designs for five residential cities are ready…we are working on the designs of the remaining projects….the plan is to build 15 residential cities in Baghdad and other governorates within a strategy to tackle the housing problem,” he said.

The projects comprise houses, roads, power, water and other facilities and would be offered to local and foreign developers on an investment basis, he added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)