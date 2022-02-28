Iraq needs to build at least three million houses in the next few years to tackle a house supply crisis caused by internal hostilities and a rapid population growth, the Iraqi Planning Ministry has said.

In a report published by the Iraqi Arabic language daily Alsabah, the Ministry said the housing crisis has exacerbated over the past few years due to the war and a steady increase in the population, which it estimated at nearly 40 million.

“Baghdad and other governorates in Iraq are suffering from a severe housing crisis despite the construction of several house complexes over the past years,” it said.

“This is due to the destruction of many housing areas and a steady rise in the country’s population….as a result, there is a need to construct at last 3 million houses in the capital and other areas to resolve the supply shortage.”

The report said nearly 40 housing complexes have been built in Baghdad alone in the past two years but that they were not enough to tackle the problem.

As a result of the war, more than 3 million Iraqis live in randomly-built and unlawful units and need to be provided with proper housing, the report added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)