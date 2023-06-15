Iraq has appointed a consultant for its planned 'Sadr City' which will be built in its capital Baghdad as part of post-war plans to tackle a severe housing crisis, an Iraqi deputy was quoted on Thursday as saying.

Ali Al-Humeidawi, chairman of the parliament’s services committee, said the project is an expansion of the formerly known 'Saddam City' and would have a total area of around 20 sq km.

“Previous designs for Sadr City have not been completed for some reasons…a new consultancy firm has been selected to prepare new designs,” Humeidawi said without identifying the company.

He told Iraq’s Al-Forat news network that Sadr City is one of 17 new large residential towns planned in Iraq , adding that the OPEC producer needs 3-4 million houses in the next few years.

The Iraqi cabinet has already approved the project for the development of Sadr City, a key district suburb of Baghdad with a population of nearly one million.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)