Iraq has invited investors to submit bids for the construction of a housing complex in the capital Baghdad as part of a post-war drive to tackle a festering housing crisis.

The National Investment Commission (NIC) said in a statement on its website that the complex would be spread over an area of around 665,000 square metres.

Bidding will continue until mid-February and interested investors must submit their bids to the NIC office in Baghdad, it said.

NIC did not provide project details apart from saying it is a “horizontal and vertical housing complex.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

