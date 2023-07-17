Iraq has launched a unit to oversee the execution of a $17 billion project for the construction of a rail and road link with neighboring Turkey, an official was quoted on Monday as saying.

The “Development Road” will start from Faw Port, which is under construction in South Iraq, and end at the border with Turkey with the aim of promoting trade and investment with Ankara and Europe, according to Transport Ministry Spokesperson Shada Radi.

“We have just started practical measures to launch this major project….the measures include soil surveying for the path of the rail and the road as well as the launching of a project headquarters at the Ministry to oversee the execution of the project,” Radi said in a statement published by Aliqtisad News and other Iraqi publications.

She said the new office would also contact Gulf states and other countries for possible contribution to the project, one of the largest rail projects in the Middle East.

