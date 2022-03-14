The Ministry of Planning has adopted a project to revive the historic city centre of Baghdad.

Abdul-Zahra Al-Hindawi, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Planning, told Zawya Projects that Maher Hammad Johan, Technical Undersecretary of the Ministry, had shared details about the project during an event last week.

Al-Hindawi quoted Johan saying that the Baghdad project will serve as a template for other heritage projects in Iraq.

He also cited Director-General of the Department of Regional and Local Development Muhammad Al-Sayed as saying that revival of the historic city centre is one of the projects being studied by the Ministry to relieve the pressure on the Iraqi capital, another project being the establishment of a new city to relocate all the federal ministries and departments.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)