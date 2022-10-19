An Italian company has completed a design study for a massive rail network linking South Iraq with Turkey as part of post-war reconstruction plans in the Arab country, Iraq’s Transport Minister said in press comments on Wednesday.

Nasser Al-Shibli said the Ministry is now studying options to execute the project, which he believes could largely boost Iraq’s trade with Turkey and Europe.

He was quoted by Aliqtisad News network as saying the rail would start from the Faw Port under construction and pass through Basra and other Iraqi cities.

“The Italian company has completed design studies for the project and we are now considering options to execute it,” the Minister said without identifying that firm.

The project, on the cards for several years, will be funded either through Iraq’s state budget or joint operation with the private sector, he added.

In July, Zawya Projects had reported that General Company for Iraqi Railways and Italian engineering services company PEG reviewed a technical report for linking Al-Faw Grand Port by rail to the Turkish border.

Iraqi officials said in late 2021 that the project could be offered as an investment or joint venture with the private sector given its high costs, adding that several foreign firms had shown interest, including PEG of Italy and Turkey’s Yapi Merkezi.

Iraq presented mega rail projects worth nearly $30 billion at an international donor conference held in neighboring Kuwait in Feb 2018.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)