Iraq has approved 2,550 billion Iraqi dinars ($1.95 billion) for new projects covering infrastructure, housing and other sectors in various governorates, the official news agency INA has said.

The cabinet endorsed the new allocations for projects to be executed in 2024 at a meeting headed by Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani on Wednesday, the agency reported.

The funds include IQD2,000 billion ($1.53 billion) for roads and infrastructure projects, IQD500 billion ($382 million) for projects in poor governorates, and IQD50 billion ($38 million) for reconstruction, INA added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

