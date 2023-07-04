Iraq has allocated nearly 5 trillion Iraqi dinars ($3.8 billion) in its 2023 budget for the construction of nearly 90,000 new houses for citizens, the official gazette reported on Tuesday.

The funds are part of massive allocations in the 2023 record budget for infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges and water sewage, the bulletin said, quoting Baqer Al-Saadi, a member of the Parliament’s services and construction commission.

Saadi said there would be a priority for housing and roads projects in 2023 as part of a post-war programme to improve the infrastructure and tackle a housing crisis in the country.

“Between IQD4-5 trillion ($3-3.8 billion) would be spent this year on the construction of nearly 90,000 houses for citizens,” he said.

He told the gazette that the houses would be built in several governorates and that such projects include new roads and improvement of existing roads and bridges.

