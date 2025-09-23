GHV Infra Projects, which is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), has incorporated a subsidiary in the UAE to explore overseas opportunities

The Indian company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, GHV Infra FZ, in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, the company said in a statement to the BSE.

The move will position the Ras Al Khaimah-based subsidiary to participate in new opportunities, given the substantial investments being made in infrastructure and construction across the Middle East and surrounding regions.

In June, Muscat-based GCC Statistical Centre (GCC-Stat) said total public spending by the six GCC countries – the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain – is estimated to reach $542.1 billion in 2025.

The higher spending is considered a key driver of economic growth in the GCC region and is directed toward completing infrastructure projects and driving growth.

