An improvement in oil prices over the past few days will allow the Iraqi government to spend more on infrastructure projects without fearing of an expanded budget deficit, a former Iraqi official was quoted on Friday as saying.

Salah Nouri, ex-director of the Auditing Authority said average oil prices are currently much higher than assumed in the budget and that this will allow the government to avert resorting to borrowing to fund domestic projects.

“Normally, the government forecasts a conservative price for oil in the budget…hence a deficit is projected,” he told Alforat News network.

“If oil prices increase, the surplus funds will be used to reduce the deficit or eliminate it…I believe any surplus will allow the government to spend more on infrastructure projects, mainly the urgent ones.”

Nouri said the current oil price level would benefit the 2023 budget but that there is no impact on the 2024 and 2025 budgets unless crude prices remain high.

A report by the Iraqi Finance Ministry in August said the record 2023 spending of $153 billion is based on an average oil price of $70 a barrel and crude exports of 3.5 million barrels per day (bpd), including nearly 400,000 bpd from the Northern autonomous Kurdistan region.

Oil prices this week surged to a new high this year above $90 a barrel after Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world’s biggest oil exporters, said they would extend production cuts by at least another 3 months.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

