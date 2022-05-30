Arab Finance: Heliopolis Housing and Development (HHD) (HELI) has begun the design works for the 107-feddan land plot located in New Heliopolis, according to a filing to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 29th.

The company has also initiated the procedures for tendering the first phase of the immediate phase spanning 52 feddans.

The immediate phase is set to be executed in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023 with around EGP 450 million in investments.

HHD is a leading Egypt-based real estate development company that operates in land reclamation and subdivision, residential real estate development and management, property purchase and sale, as well as projects’ planning and supervising. This is in addition to the construction of houses, hotels, holiday resorts, and hospitals.