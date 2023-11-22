HDP, the real estate investment subsidiary of the Housing and Development Bank, has announced the launch of its new project, “Talda”, in New Cairo. This project is part of the company’s expansion strategy, which aims to provide a distinctive and sustainable residential and investment experience for its clients.

The launch event of the Talda project was attended by Hassan Ghanem, the CEO of the Housing and Development Bank, Amgad Hassanein, the Chairperson of the Board of HDP, and Hossam Issa, the CEO of HDP.

Amgad Hassanein stated that the launch of projects like Talda reflects the company’s success in implementing its ambitious expansion strategy, which is driven by the trust of clients in the Housing and Development Bank, a leading bank in urban development in Egypt for over 40 years.

Hassanein emphasized that HDP, as the real estate investment arm of the Housing and Development Bank, aims to offer integrated solutions to its clients. He said that the Talda project in New Cairo is designed to provide a unique and sustainable residential and investment experience, with modern architectural designs that align with contemporary urban developments and the latest global technologies in urban development.

Hossam Issa expressed his pride in launching the Talda project, describing it as the company’s latest real estate venture in Future City, New Cairo. He highlighted the project’s unique features, which combine expertise in urban development with modern technology to deliver exceptional real estate products in the local and regional markets.

Issa explained that the Talda project, located in New Cairo, covers an area of 30 acres and includes a variety of residential units at competitive prices. He said that the project offers different options, including twin houses and apartments, providing customers with a range of choices to suit their needs and preferences. He added that Talda also features a wide range of distinguished services, meticulously planned to meet modern infrastructure standards, including a comprehensive service complex offering various social, recreational, and commercial activities.

Issa further mentioned HDP’s plans to launch several projects with strategic locations, aligning with the company’s strategy to offer distinctive real estate products and create a sustainable environment for a modern and innovative lifestyle.

He highlighted HDP’s commitment to assembling a skilled team with expertise in investment and real estate marketing, announcing the addition of Rana Diab as the Marketing Sector Manager and Rasha Taha as the Customer Service Sector Manager. Both have over 12 and 15 years of experience, respectively, in the real estate investment field.

Issa expressed his full confidence in the HDP team’s ability to continue the company’s successful journey, aiming to become one of the largest real estate marketing and investment companies in Egypt and the Middle East.

