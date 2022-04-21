Muscat – Muscat Municipality on Wednesday announced that the work on its project to establish an integrated grill zone in Amerat Heights 2 area is continuing well .

The work started in February this year immediately after approving the plans by Muscat Municipality in Amerat.

The project is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year.

The project is part of Muscat Municipality’s plans to upgrade the urban landscape and aesthetic appearance of the city.

The project aims to establish an integrated service site, gathering all mobile vendors in one place, which will significantly protect residential sites from harmful grilling fumes and facilitate the health control and food Inspection over the zone.

The municipality will also seek to maintain a civilised sense of mobile vending activities in the wilayat.

The site contains chairs and tables, marble rubbish containers, light poles and accommodation for 20 mobile vending carts to facilitate the work environment of street vendors.