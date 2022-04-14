Bahrain - New infrastructure projects across the Southern Governorate, costing millions of dinars, have been given the green light.

They include the construction of new roads on Hawar Islands and developing existing roads in Riffa, Isa Town and Buhair. There will also be sewage networks for the new Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Sakhir and a treatment plant for Khalifa Town, near Askar.

Details of the projects were revealed yesterday by Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Ministry officials at the Southern Municipal Council meeting yesterday.

“We have numerous projects worth millions of dinars that are currently being constructed, in the tendering process or are being designed for the Southern Governorate,” said roads, planning and design director Maha Hammada.

“Amongst the main projects, which we have signed a work agreement last month for, is constructing new roads on Hawar Islands. We are awaiting approval to start,” she explained.

“Bahrain’s oldest housing town, Isa Town, is also set for major road revamps that we intend to begin on May 22 and continue for up to 10 months in blocks 805 and 807.

“We are levelling the ground in quickly-urbanised Buhair to build new roads and it is expected that the procedure would be complete in July next year.”

Meanwhile, sewage engineer Noor Bu Hassan said Sakhir was set for intensive projects.

“We signed an agreement on April 7 to relocate the current sewage station nearby Gulf of Bahrain Highway to ensure it doesn’t clash with planned roads and work on the new sewage networks for the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre will start soon,” she said.

“The centre, and all nearby facilities like Bahrain University and the Bahrain International Circuit, amongst others, are set to be joined through new connections with us, expecting work to continue for 12 months.”

She added that a new sewage treatment plant was also planned for Khalifa Town.

“The first phase of the project is expected to see 20,000 cubic metres from the town and nearby areas treated daily,” said Ms Bu Hassan.

“We are currently negotiating with the Finance and National Economy Ministry and the United Kingdom Export Finance to secure funding for the project.”

