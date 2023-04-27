Foreign companies from the Arab world and other countries have shown interest in a project to build the “Sadr” residential city in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, an Iraqi cabinet spokesman was reported on Thursday as saying.

Haydar Majeed said the project comprises nearly 90,000 housing units and that construction would be vertical to minimise the area needed for the city.

He was quoted as saying by Economy News and other Iraqi publications that the city would spread over 14 square kilometres and that it would comprise several facilities including schools, hospitals, roads, sewage networks and water desalination units.

“There are many local, Arab and international firms which have shown interest in this project…the committee in charge of Sadr City will award the project to a serious and experienced contractor,” Majeed said.

The Iraqi cabinet has already approved the project for the development of Sadr City, a key district suburb of Baghdad that was formerly known as “Saddam City” and has a population of nearly one million.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)