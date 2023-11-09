RIYADH — The Riyadh Region Municipality has announced the completion of the first phase of inventorying and documenting buildings of the second half of the 20th century (1950-2000) in the Saudi capital.



The project aims to monitor and document the stages of the architectural and urban development in Riyadh, as well as to highlight the distinct development renaissance that Riyadh witnessed in that era.



The municipality stated that it has completed about 50% from the project's stages that shed light on the impact role of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque King Salman during his tenure as the Emir of the Riyadh region.



It has also inventoried the most important urban landmark historical value, and the cultural and social dimensions, leading to finding a mechanism to preserve and invest in these landmarks, in line with the objectives of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 to preserve the heritage of the Kingdom.



The Riyadh region municipality stated that the project monitored prominent and historically influential landmarks that included ancient neighborhoods, royal palaces and buildings.



It has stated that they are also working on documenting the era extending from 1950 to 2000, through highlighting the developmental role of buildings and architectural and urban landmarks, as well as highlighting their importance and historical value.



Furthermore, introducing the urban thought that contributed to creating an architectural identity for Riyadh, taking into account to develop and to take care of them.



The municipality indicated that the project will work on preserving the urban landmark with the cultural and historical values they contain, in addition to consolidating the architectural styles of buildings during the second half of the 20th century.



This will also facilitate the process of rehabilitating, restoring, reactivating and investing them, in addition to providing a database that preserves and documents that era and paves the way for the following eras.

