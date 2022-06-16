KUWAIT CITY, June 15: The Directorate-General of Civil Aviation announced that the Fatwa and Legislation Department has approved the 300 million dinars contract for the global operator of T2 passenger terminal, reports Al-Qabas daily. The administration indicate in a memorandum , a copy of which was obtained by the daily, that it has the approval of the Ministry of Finance and had also addressed the Central Agency for Public Tenders to tender the project.

However, the sources said there are 3 disputes pending before the judiciary, related to projects worth about 74 million dinars, including the aircraft hangars projects, supporting passenger building and the Kuwait Cargo City which face withdrawal due to their non-implementation. The sources indicated that the bid for the Kuwait City Cargo project was based on the outputs of updating the structural plan 2020 and the study of the global consultant, and a recommendation was made to transfer the project from the government sector to the private sector.

Meanwhile, the sources said the DGCA and the Civil Aviation Authority of the United Kingdom have signed a memorandum of understanding to update the bilateral arrangements regulating air operation between the two countries and to increase cooperation in the field of civil aviation.

The DGCA President Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem said the MoU includes amending some of the terms of the agreement signed between the two parties on July 24, 2018. He added the memorandum regulates the rules of operation of national airlines between the two countries and takes into account the continuous growth in air traffic for passengers and freight, and also allows for transportation rights under the Fifth Freedom at intermediate points and points beyond the two countries. He stated that the memorandum is consistent with updating the open skies policy of the DGCA and encourage international airlines to increase their flights to and from the Kuwait International Airport. He stated that the memorandum also contributes to facilitating the movement of passengers and air freight and linking Kuwait International Airport with the largest number of international airports through a global network of airlines, in a way that enhances air transport movement and encourages trade exchange between the two countries and seeks to provide new and diverse options to serve travelers.

