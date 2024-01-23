PHOTO
Egypt’s Times Developments launched its second project in New Cairo, Avelin, located next to Al Rehab City.
The residential project spans an area of 24 acres and is being developed at a total investment of 5 billion Egyptian pounds ($162 million).
The company’s chairman Ahmed El Sergany said the residential project also integrates commercial and entertainment elements.
Project timelines weren’t shared.
(1 US Dollar = 30.89 Egyptian Pounds)
(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)
