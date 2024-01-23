Egypt’s Times Developments launched its second project in New Cairo, Avelin, located next to Al Rehab City.

The residential project spans an area of 24 acres and is being developed at a total investment of 5 billion Egyptian pounds ($162 million).

The company’s chairman Ahmed El Sergany said the residential project also integrates commercial and entertainment elements.

Project timelines weren’t shared.

(1 US Dollar = 30.89 Egyptian Pounds)

