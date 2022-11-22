Egyptian developer Rekaz Developments has launched Lazuli residential project in Hurghada on the Red Sea coast at a total investment of about 250 million Egyptian pounds ($10 million).

The project, spread over an area of about 40,000 metres, includes twin houses and condos, a luxury hotel, health and leisure facilities, a central park, business and commercial spaces, and retail units.

CEO Tamer Bakeer said Lazuli is the company’s second project after Opal Business Complex in the New Administrative Capital, which comprises of retail, medical, and office units.

He said Rekaz is planning to launch its third project in Mostakbal City, which will be a mixed-use project located in the Phase 3 of the City.

(1 US Dollar = 24.53 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)