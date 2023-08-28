Egyptian developer Egypt's Radix Development has launched a residential project in the New Administrative Capital with a development value of 2.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($81 million).

Akram El-Sheikh, the company's executive vice president said the project, titled Ray, is located in the NAC’s R8 zone over 27 acres, and comprises of apartments, villas, and leisure facilities.

He said UCAC Contracting will build the project, adding that it would be delivered four years from the start of construction.

(1 US Dollar = 30.91 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

