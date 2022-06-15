Egyptian developer Prime Build has launched Lake Yard Residence project in East Cairo, at an investment of about one billion Egyptian pounds ($53 million)

Mohamed El-Sohagy told Zawya projects that 33-acre development comprises 25 buildings of 5-storeys each, 120 villas and a shopping mall.

He said the project would be delivered in two years, adding that Canadian Consultant is the main consultant of the project.

El-Sohagy said the company is planning to launch a residential project spread over an area of 20 acres on the North coast this year, and a project in the New Administrative Capital in 2023.

(1 US Dollar = 18.76 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Meon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)