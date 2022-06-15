PHOTO
Egyptian developer Prime Build has launched Lake Yard Residence project in East Cairo, at an investment of about one billion Egyptian pounds ($53 million)
Mohamed El-Sohagy told Zawya projects that 33-acre development comprises 25 buildings of 5-storeys each, 120 villas and a shopping mall.
He said the project would be delivered in two years, adding that Canadian Consultant is the main consultant of the project.
El-Sohagy said the company is planning to launch a residential project spread over an area of 20 acres on the North coast this year, and a project in the New Administrative Capital in 2023.
(1 US Dollar = 18.76 Egyptian Pounds)
(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Meon)