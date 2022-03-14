O West is planning to deliver a total of 1,400 residential units in 2023, the company CEO told Zawya Projects.

O West is an integrated township being developed by Orascom Development in West Cairo.

“We plan to deliver 500 villas and 900 apartments in 2023,” Kamel said on the side lines of the launch of an international Padel tournament hosted by O West.

He said the company is targeting 4 billion pounds ($255 million) in sales by the end of 2022.

Kamel said O West will launch a new phase in April, which includes residential units, but didn’t elaborate. He pointed out that the project has registered total sales of 12 billion pounds ($764 million) since its launch three years ago.

(1 US Dollar = 15.71 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)