Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD), the master developer of Egypt's New Administrative Capital, plans to list its shares on the Egyptian stock exchange (EGX) after two years, the company's chairman said.

Ahmed Zaki Abdeen told Zawya Projects that the state-owned ACUD would convert into a holding company before the listing, adding that it has engaged Cairo-based CI Capital to advise on the offering.

He added that the holding company would gradually float its subsidiary companies on the stock exchange.

In October 2019, ACUD had signed an MOU with a group of German companies that included Dorsch Consulting and Deutsche Wasser International to set up a joint venture to operate and maintain water, wastewater, and irrigation services in the NAC.

A similar MoU to operate, maintain, distribute and sell electricity in the NAC through a JV was signed with France's EDF in January 2020.

Meanwhile, ACUD plans to offer new land plots for development in 2022. Abdeen said that out of the 40,000-acre first phase, ACUD has sold about 20,000 acres and plans to launch 1,500 acres in the Green River area in the second quarter for mixed-use projects, followed by 200 acres in the central business district extension.

He said the company would launch 47 acres in the coming months as part of the second phase, adding that the plots would be offered to developers after completing the infrastructure.

Egypt's NAC is one of the world's largest urban developments at 170,000 acres, with development staged in three phases.

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)