Egyptian developer Misr Italia Properties is planning to launch projects in two locations in the country, the company's CEO and Managing director said.

Mohamed Khaled El Assal told Zawya Projects that the company is planning to launch new projects in West Cairo and North Coast in coming months.

He declined to elaborate but said the company will deliver 1,000 units from its Il Bosco in New Administrative Capital, Kai Sokhna in Ain Sokhna and La Nuova Vista and Cairo Business Park in New Cairo.

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

