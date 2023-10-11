Egyptian developer of branded residences Melee has launched the first of its three projects planned for 2023 in 6th of October city in West Cairo.

Company CEO and Chairman Gasser Bahgat told Zawya Projects that yet-to-be named project, located within the Keeva master plan of Al Ahly Sabbour Developments, would span an area of 70 acres.

He didn’t elaborate but said the other two projects would be located in East Cairo and Ain Sokhna respectively.

Melee is a joint venture involving Gasser Bahgat, Al Ahly Sabbour Developments and UAE-based investors.

Bahgat said that Melee will focus on four areas, namely real estate development encompassing branded residences, office and retail projects; hotel management; sports facilities, and entertainment concepts.

The company, which was launched in 2022, has asset base worth 30 billion Egyptian pounds ($971 million) through its majority owner Al-Ahly Sabbour.

Melee’s portfolio includes the Kynd Hospitality brand, with kynd 01, the first hotel in the chain, operational at Al Ahly Sabbour’s GAIA Project in Ras Al Hikma, North Coast; five new hotels planned under an agreement with Marriott International, and Platinum Social Sports Club in the East Cairo, owned by Al Ahly Sabbour.

(1 US Dollar = 30.90 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

