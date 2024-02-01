Egyptian developer Mabany Idris is planning to launch the second phase of its the 600 million Egyptian pounds ($19 million) Central Avenue project in Sheikh Zayed city in the coming months, its chairman said.

A press statement quoted Mohamed Idris as saying that Phase 2 of the commercial project will comprise 63 units including clinics, stores and offices. He added that entire project would be completed by 2025.

The project has been designed by Design Avenue.

Idris said the company is planning to invest EGP2 billion ($65 million) in 2024 in residential and medical projects in Assuit governorate.

He also disclosed that they are planning to launch the third of Koun project on the North Coast soon, and a new project in New Cairo by end-2024 but didn’t elaborate.

