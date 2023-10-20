Egypt’s Jawad Developments is planning to launch new residential project in West Cairo by the first quarter 2024 at an investment of 5 billion Egyptian pounds ($162 million), the company's Chairman said.

Adel AbdelJawad told Zawya Projects that the unnamed 27-acre project, located in the 6th of October City, would comprise of residential units, a school, and a shopping mall.

He added that they would pump EGP350 million ($11 million) into construction works for its ongoing VAL Plaza project in the 6th of October City next year.

The three-storey, EGP1 billion ($32 million) project spans an area of 6,400 square metres and comprises of 120 stores, 55 clinics and offices.

AbdelJawad said construction started six months ago and would be completed by 2026.

He added that International Engineering Consultancy (IEC), chaired by Faisal Abu Al-Azm, is the engineering consultant for the project.

The Jawad CEO said that the company owns a diversified project portfolio in West Cairo, including a tourist walkway project, spread over an area of 70,000 sqm, on the main Wahat Axis and an 80-unit branded residences project.

(1 US Dollar = 30.90 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

