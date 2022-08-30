Inertia announced on Monday the launch of Ayla, a new phase in its flagship project, Jefaira in the North Coast.

The developer said in a press statement that the new phase spans an area of 353,000 square metres (sqm) and would be developed at a total investment of approximately 3.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($198 million).

Inertia’s CEO Ahmed El Adawy said Ayla will feature villas, townhouses, twin houses and chalets, a boutique hotel and a serviced beach.

“Ayla encompasses swimmable lagoons stretched over 50,000 sqm. In terms of architecture, this phase is inspired by the architecture of the Mexican City Tulum,” El Adawy said.

Development of Jefaira’s first phase, The Furl Neighbourhood, began in 2017, followed by The Quayside Neighbourhood in 2018, and The Cribs Neighbourhood in 2019, the statement noted.

The company will start first deliveries of the project during the current year, it added.

Spread over an area of 5.8 million sqm, Jefaira is one of the Inertia’s largest projects, and includes non-residential elements such as educational, health and recreational services.

(1 US Dollar = 19.21 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)