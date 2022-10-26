Egyptian developer IHD Developments announced on Wednesday the laying of the foundation stone for its mixed-use Vivid Business Tower in the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

Company chairman Hossam Alakshar said in a statement that the 15-storey includes offices and retail, and would be developed at a total investment of about 700 million Egyptian pounds ($36 million).

The company's CCO Mohamed El-Dweiny said that the project would be completed in three years. He disclosed that they are planning new residential project in the NAC in the coming period but didn’t elaborate.

