Egypt's I Home Real Estate Developer is planning to launch a 750 million Egyptian pound ($48 million) commercial project in New Cairo in the second quarter of 2022, the company's CEO said.

Eman Marzouk told Zawya Projects that the yet-to-be-named project, spread over an area of 3,350 square metres, will include offices and shops.

He didn't elaborate on the new project but said the company had successfully delivered 4,450 residential units to date and will deliver 250 in 2022.

Marzouk said the company's 500-million-pound ($32 million) land bank in New Cairo would be mainly used for residential projects.

He added that I-Home plans to spend 400 million pounds ($26 million) on construction work during 2022.

He also disclosed the company would launch a mixed-use project in the New Administrative Capital's Central Business District at an investment of 500 million pounds ($32 million).

(1 US Dollar = 15.71 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)