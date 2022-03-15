ArabFinance: Heliopolis Housing and Development (HHD) (HELI) extended the deadline for receiving bids of the leasing of the Show Land and Children Park at Merryland Park to Thursday, March 31st, according to a statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

Spanning a 10,615-square-meter (sqm) land plot, the offered area will be used for touristic and recreational activities, with a built-up area (BUA) of around 1,000 sqm.

It is worth noting that the bid specifications are available for purchase at a price of EGP 5,000.

HHD is a leading Egypt-based real estate development company that operates in land reclamation and subdivision, residential real estate development and management, property purchase and sale, as well as projects’ planning and supervising. This is in addition to the construction of houses, hotels, holiday resorts, and hospitals.

