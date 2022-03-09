Minister of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities Assem El-Gazzar has stated that his ministry works on increasing the volume of housing units offered to middle-income people through the Social Housing and Mortgage Finance Fund (MFF) within mega residential projects of Sakan Misr, Dar Misr, and Jannah.

He revealed that the number of applicants who paid down-payments reached about 27,000, while those who registered and submitted their documents amounted to 22,000 people.

Total 10,090 housing units were added to the Sakan Misr project, 2,612 units in Dar Misr, and 6,155 units in Jannah, bringing the total number of new units offered by MFF in cooperation with the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) to 18,857.

He stressed that the expansion came with the aim of meeting all housing requests submitted and in light of the presidential assignments to this end.

The Minister of Housing affirmed that his ministry succeeded in responding immediately to various developments in the real estate sector, which creates confidence among citizens in the ministry’s ability to meet Egyptian market’s real estate needs at all levels in the coming period.

May Abdel Hamid, CEO of the MFF, said that the Fund decided to extend the online registration period for new housing units until Sunday, 13 March.