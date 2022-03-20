Egypt’s Gates Developments has launched a new integrated residential project Venia in New Administrative Capital at a total investment of 2 billion Egyptian pounds ($127 million).

The 40-acre development would be delivered in 2024, the company said in press statement.

The project also includes a 9,000-square metre shopping mall and a sports club, the statement said.

It said Academic Centre for Design and Consultation is the project’s lead consultant.

(1 US Dollar = 15.73 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)