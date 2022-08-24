Egyptian developer Emtelak Developments will launch Zahya Mall, its second commercial project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC), in October, the company chairman said.

Ramadan Hosni said the project located in Downtown area would comprise of shops, offices and hospitality units, and involve investments worth 1.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($78 million).

The company's first project in the NAC, Westin Park, was launched in July 2021.

The 10-storey project, currently under construction, includes 400 units for shops, offices and clinics.

(1 US Dollar = 19.16 Egyptian Pounds)

