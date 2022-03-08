Egyptian developer Contact Developments will invest 1.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($83 million) in its Cayo Mall project, located in the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

The company's managing director Khaled Al-Siofy told Zawya Projects that the five-storey mall, spread over an area of about 7,200 square metres in NAC's Downtown area, will include 400 stores.

Elseoufy said that DMA Design Engineering and MAFEC are the main consultants and Samco Egypt is the main contractor, adding that enabling works have been completed.

He said that construction of Cayo Mall would be completed in 30 months.

Last month, Zawya Projects had reported that the Contact Developments is planning to launch Cayo Mall in the first quarter.

(1 US Dollar = `15.71 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)