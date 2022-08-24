Egyptian developer CGD Development has launched Glouvre Side commercial project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) at an investment of about 500 million Egyptian pounds ($26 million).

Company chairman Khaled Elsallab told Zawya projects that the 13-storey business complex comprises of offices and stores, adding that Mohamed Talaat architects is the main consultant while MRB will operate the complex.

Managing Director Ahmed Al-Ghrory said that they are awaiting building license to start construction of the project, which would be completed in four years.

He said the company will announce mixed-use projects in New Cairo and the NAC by the end of 2022 without going into details.

(1 US Dollar = 19.15 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)