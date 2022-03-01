Egypt's Arab Developers Holding (formerly known as Porto Group) is planning to deliver 2,000 units in 2022, the company's chairman said.

Gamal Fathallah said the company's current portfolio consists of 15 projects, with 10,500 units sold and 7,500 units delivered to date.

"Delivery is our top priority during 2022 as we are planning to deliver more than 2,000 units," he said at a press conference last week.

He said the EGX-listed Porto Group's rebranding follows a two-year restructuring process undertaken after new investments from Arab investors. The company's keyt shareholders include the UAE's Asmak Holding Company (19.7 percent), Egyptian investor Abdul Salam Masood Abdelkarim (8.5 percent), and unnamed local and Arab investors.

Post-restructuring exercise, the company posted a consolidated net profit of 91 million Egyptian pounds ($5.8 million) for the first nine months of 2021 compared to net losses of nearly 9 million pounds ($572,854.50) for the same period in 2020.

Fathallah said Arab Developers Holding will not limit itself to the Egyptian real estate market and will focus on expanding to regional markets, including reviving Porto Group's existing projects in Morocco and Jordan.

He said the company has set an ambitious sales target exceeding 2 billion pounds ($127 million) in 2022, banking the diversity of its products, payment plans, and strong demand in Egypt.

Arab Developers Holding's CEO Ayman Bin Khalifa said the company would invest 1.5 billion pounds ($96 million) in construction this year to accelerate the delivery of units.

He said despite the coronavirus crisis, the completion rates and delivery were the highest in 2021, with more than 1,200 units delivered, which has helped the company win the confidence of its customers.

As part of the rebranding, Khalifa said the company's existing and new projects, in Egypt and overseas, would be organised under two new brands - Nyoum, for residential projects, and Sia, for tourism projects.

He said outside Egypt, the company will relaunch Sia Aghadir (formerly Porto Aghadir) in Morocco and Sia Dead Sea (formerly Porto Dead Sea) in Jordan.

The company's total land bank of 5.27 million square metres consists of land plots 100 percent owned and plots that form revenue-sharing partnerships.

(1 US Dollar = 15.71 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

