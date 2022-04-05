Egyptian developer AGEC Developments is planning to commercial and residential projects in different governorates over the next 12 months.

The developer is scheduled to launch Paramount Business Complex in New Cairo at an investment of about 950 million Egyptian pounds ($52 million) in the next three months, the company chairman said.

Ayman Rafla told Zawya Projects that the Complex would span an area of about 20,000 square metres but didn't elaborate.

He said the company has also lined up a 1,000-acre residential project in Beni Suef Governorate in Upper Egypt, which would be launched in the first quarter of 2023. Additionally, the company is planning to build a coastal project and will decide between a 60-acre plot in Ras Sidr and a 50-acre plot in Ain Sokhna by the end of the year.

Commenting on ongoing projects, he said the AGEC intends to deliver 20 villas of its 800-million-pound ($44 million) Ivy Residence project in El Shorouk City after four months and another 70 units by the first quarter of 2023.

Ivy Residence project includes 70 villas and 320 apartments, a sports club, and leisure facilities.

YBA is the project architect, while GPS Office is the interior designer.

(1 US Dollar = 18.29 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)