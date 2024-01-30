A state-owned Egyptian company has signed an agreement with a local private developer for a housing project as part of a partnership initiative intended to exploit land under its management, newspapers said on Tuesday.

Heliopolis Company for Housing & Development signed the deal on Monday for the lease of 3.4 million square metres to the Middle East Company for Investment and Touristic Development, Addustour and other Egyptian dailies said.

They quoted Heliopolis’s CEO Saleh Al-Sayed as saying his company owns 28 percent of the project, which will be completed within 10 years.

He added that the project near the capital Cairo would guarantee Heliopolis a profit of around 39.7 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.27 billion).

(1 US Dollar = 30.95 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

