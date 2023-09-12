A key Egyptian housing company listed on the local stock exchange said on Tuesday it has received an offer to buy one of its land plots for 15 billion Egyptian pounds ($483 million).

Misr Al-Gadida for Housing & Development said in a bourse statement that the National Authority for Social Insurance of Egypt made the offer and that its general assembly would meet on 7 October to discuss it.

The ‘Heliopark’ land in New Cairo City has an area of around 1,695 acres (6.85 million sqm) and is located on Suez Road, the Company said in its statement.

The money will be paid in one installment, the statement added.

In a previous statement, the firm said it has decided to form a six-member joint committee with the Authority to finalise the deal.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

