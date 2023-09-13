A key Egyptian construction company said on Wednesday its General Assembly has agreed to nearly triple its paid-up capital to bid for more contracts and complete the projects it has been awarded.

The Industrial and Engineering Enterprises, which is listed on Egypt’s stock exchange said its capital would rise to 291.6 million Egyptian pounds ($9.4 million) from about EGP97.2 million ($3.1 million) through additional subscription from shareholders.

In a disclosure statement on the bourse, the Company said the capital increase would support its restructuring plans and its financial position and allow it to bid for major public projects in infrastructure, services, and housing in several cities and governorates, besides the new administrative capital.

“The capital increase will also bolster the Company’s capability to execute new projects and complete the projects awarded to it,” it added.

(1 US Dollar = 30.90 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

