Egyptian developers Al-Nahhal Real Estate Development Company and Brouq Real Estate Development Company have partnered to launch Al-Nahhal’s first project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) at a total investment of 500 million Egyptian pounds ($16 million).

Al-Nahhal’s Chairman Karim Al-Nahhal told Zawya Projects that the 10-storey BN Mall will comprise of shops, offices and medical units, and is being built on 2,725 square metres of land owned by the company.

Ibrahim Al-Sayd, Managing Director and CEO of Brouq Real Estate Development Company said initial delivery is scheduled in three years from the start of construction with final delivery in four years.

He added that implementation will begin once the government issues construction license.

He pointed out that the project includes 200 units split between 34 retail units, 146 office units, and 20 medical units.

The project’s design consultant is MIMAR Architecture & Engineering while REAM Asset Management will operate the mall.

(1 US Dollar = 30.55 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)