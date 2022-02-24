Architectural design and engineering firm Ldp+Partners is currently involved in projects in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, representing a combined investment value of $2.5 billion, the company’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer said.

Nader Fouda told Zawya Projects that the firm currently provides design and management services to projects worth $509 million in Egypt and $2 billion in Saudi Arabia.

“In Egypt, we have provided architectural and engineering consultancy for Eclipse, an integrated business and retail project in New Cairo,” he disclosed during an interview.

(Left) Nader Fouda), Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer and (Right) Mostafa Mwafy, Co-founder and Business Development Manager, Ldp+Partners

The 500 million Egyptian pound ($32 million) project, owned by Menassat Developments, comprises 160 office and retail units and is scheduled to be delivered in three years,” said Fouda.

He said Ldp+Partners has been engaged to provide re-planning services for Phases 4, 5, 6, and 7 of Sun Capital Compound, a Public-Private Partnership project between Arabia Holding and the Egyptian housing ministry. The four phases combined cover an area of 500,000 square metres.

Fouda also said the firm had bagged design and project management service contracts for three residential and mixed-use projects in New Administrative Capital and New Cairo on land plot areas ranging from 3,200 to 6,000 sqm.

Saudi portfolio

The company’s design and project management portfolio in Saudi Arabia covers hospitality, residential, healthcare, retail, offices, and mixed-use urban developments.

Co-founder and business development manager Mostafa Mwafy told Zawya Projects that Ldp+Partners is negotiating to provide project management services for a $3 billion five-star hotel project in Saudi Arabia, located inside Jabal Omar master development next to the Grand Mosque.

The firm had provided architectural design services for the five-star hotel project.

Ldp+Partners is also providing design and construction supervision services for around six hotels in Al Madinah Al Munnawarah (Madinah).

“The four- and five-star hotels and commercial area is a part of a larger project, which includes residences, a hospital, and mosque spread over an area of 130,000 square metres,” said Mwafy.

He said the project is being developed at a total investment of 1.5 billion Saudi riyals ($400 million) by the Saudi Al Otair group and would be completed in five years.

“We are also supervising the construction of 2,000 apartments and 400 residential villas in Dammam for the Saudi government,” he added.

Regional iconic projects designed by Ldp+Partners include Stadium Plaza in Jeddah, Jizan Icon Tower in Saudi Arabia, and Al-Rashed Tower in Kuwait.

(1 US Dollar = 15.72 Egyptian Pounds)

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)